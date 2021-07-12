Print

Title

New Law Makes Public Colleges in Illinois Test Optional

By

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2021
 
 

Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed legislation Friday to require all public colleges and universities in the state to offer test-optional admissions.

“Standardized tests are not what universities need to rely on when accepting students,” State Senator Christopher Belt said. “This necessary transition away from test scores will benefit those students who have the capability to be accepted into Illinois’ universities, but may struggle with test anxieties.”

