Title
New Law Makes Public Colleges in Illinois Test Optional
July 12, 2021
Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed legislation Friday to require all public colleges and universities in the state to offer test-optional admissions.
“Standardized tests are not what universities need to rely on when accepting students,” State Senator Christopher Belt said. “This necessary transition away from test scores will benefit those students who have the capability to be accepted into Illinois’ universities, but may struggle with test anxieties.”
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- More Faculty Layoffs at Keene State
- New Jersey 1, Jay Mathews 0 | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Colleges start new programs
- The benefits for grad students and administrators of providing experiential learning opportunities f…
- Summit of academic unions envisions broad changes in higher education
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »