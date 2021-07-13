Spelling Bee Champion Offered Full Scholarships to College

Zaila Avant-garde, the 14-year-old winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, is juggling multiple offers for full scholarships to college.

Leaders at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Southern University, and Louisiana State University all took to social media within several days of her victory last Thursday and promised the Louisiana native a full ride to their institutions, The Hill reported.

Avant-garde is the first African American contestant to win the competition in its 96-year history. Southern University president Ray L. Belton announced that, in addition to the scholarship, the historically Black university system would institute a “Zaila Day” in her honor.

“Our student leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward meeting with you,” he tweeted. “We welcome you to the #JaguarNation!”

The spelling bee winner also previously broke three Guinness World Records for basketball and hopes to join the WNBA after college, Black Enterprise reported.