Two Dozen Organizations Launch #DoublePell Campaign

A coalition of 24 higher education associations, organizations and advocacy groups launched a national campaign today in support of doubling the maximum Pell Grant by the program's 50th anniversary, which will be next June.

The Double Pell Alliance created a website to provide students, families and other stakeholders with the tools to encourage their lawmakers to support an urgent doubling of the grant to a maximum of $13,000 per year. The website also allows students to share their stories about how the Pell Grant has helped them and why it's important for the maximum award to be doubled.

“Being a full-time student while balancing a steady job can be challenging and doubling the Pell Grant would allow me to focus on my academics more than ever before,” said Sierra Shields, a student at Iowa State University and one of the first students featured on the website. “This financial relief would have impacts on every single part of my life. I could focus on school more, obtain better grades, have more free time for my mental and physical well-being, and ease the stress that comes along with additional debt.”

Members of the alliance include the six major higher education associations, as well as the Council for Opportunity in Education, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the National Collegiate Athletic Association.