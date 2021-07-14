Columbia College Offers New Financial Incentives

Columbia College, a community college in Sonora, Calif., has announced a host of financial incentives to help cut down costs for students ahead of the fall semester.

The college will provide an additional $1 million in financial aid for students over the next year using coronavirus relief funds and more than $200,000 in new scholarship funding through the Columbia College Foundation.

“We’ve never had this amount of assistance available before,” Marnie Shively, the college’s financial aid director, said in a press release. “These financial aid and scholarship programs will give students a significant jump start, and we want as many students as possible to take advantage of this new support.”

Students in the Columbia College Promise Program, a scholarship program for local high school students, will also receive a $300 “welcome bonus” if they graduated from high school in 2020 or 2021.

The college will also offer 20 CCC Finish Line scholarships this year, $2,500 per student, per semester, for continuing students who enroll full-time and are at least halfway toward earning their degrees. Emergency grants will also be available for students who need more support.

Jeff Warren, president of the Columbia College Foundation, noted that the pandemic has been hard on students.

“We are grateful for these extra resources to encourage them to stay on track,” he said in the press release.