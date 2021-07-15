Print

Title

Academic Minute: Financial Regulation and Climate Change

By

Doug Lederman
July 15, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Garth Heutel, associate professor of economics at Georgia State University, examines how financial regulation can influence the climate change fight. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Lost Handshakes, Eye Contact
and Flow State of Learning
Reverse Culture Shock, a Missing Piece
of the Campus Puzzle
Higher Education in a World of Singles

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Rethinking Success in Storytelling
Transfer Tales: Finding Professional Purpose in the Community College Pathway
Is Free Community College a Good Idea?
Academic Cheating: Are We Asking the Right Questions?
One to Go
External Partnerships and Higher Ed’s Mission of Critical Analysis

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 