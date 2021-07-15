Title
Academic Minute: Financial Regulation and Climate Change
July 15, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Garth Heutel, associate professor of economics at Georgia State University, examines how financial regulation can influence the climate change fight. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
