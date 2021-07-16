Print

Title

Appeals Court Rules Private Loans Dischargeable in Bankruptcy

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 16, 2021
 
 

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled Thursday that private student loans are dischargeable in bankruptcy.

The case involves loans taken out by Hilal K. Homaidan, a former Emerson College student, from Sallie Mae and a successor corporation, Navient.

Navient maintained that a section of the bankruptcy code that exempts from discharge “obligation[s] to repay funds received as an educational benefit, scholarship, or stipend” prevented discharge of the loans. The court found otherwise.

“Under Navient’s reading of that provision, the term ‘educational benefit’ would encompass virtually all private student loans,” the court found. “But that reading cannot be reconciled with the text and structure” of the provision, which, the court found, “excepts from discharge a far narrower category of debt.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the ruling is the third such ruling to open up some private loans to discharge through bankruptcy.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not-So-Silent Reading
Lost Handshakes, Eye Contact
and Flow State of Learning
Reverse Culture Shock, a Missing Piece
of the Campus Puzzle

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
True Threats to the Telos of the University
‘Ages of American Capitalism’ and the New Era of For-Profit/Nonprofit Higher Ed
Rethinking Success in Storytelling
Transfer Tales: Finding Professional Purpose in the Community College Pathway
Is Free Community College a Good Idea?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 