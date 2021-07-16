U of Mich. Launches New Effort to Address Sexual Misconduct

The University of Michigan is creating a new department to investigate sexual assault and harassment, the Detroit News reported.

The plan for the new department was announced Thursday during a meeting of the university's Board of Regents as "part of what officials said is an effort to change the university's culture following numerous sexual misconduct scandals involving students and staff that shook the campus and eroded trust in university leaders," the newspaper reported. The director of the department will report directly to the university president.

The university also announced a ban on romantic relationships between supervisors and subordinates -- and initiated by supervisors -- and stronger protections for people who report sexual misconduct, among other measures.

"What we are rolling out today is a mixture of policies and structures that are designed to promote a climate where people feel safe and people feel respected and they feel supported so people can do their research, their teaching or accomplish what they are interested in being part of our community," Mark Schlissel, the university's president, told the Detroit News.