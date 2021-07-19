U of California to Require COVID Vaccines for Fall

The University of California moved up the timeline for its COVID-19 vaccination requirement on Thursday, saying it will require faculty, students and staff to be vaccinated two weeks before the start of the fall term.

Previously, the university system said it would wait on full approval from the Food and Drug Administration before its COVID-19 vaccine requirement would go into effect. The three vaccines available to the public in the U.S. are approved through the FDA’s emergency use authorization process.

“The final COVID-19 vaccination policy is the product of a continued review of evidence from medical studies concerning the dangerousness of COVID-19 as well as the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for preventing infection, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19, and for reducing the spread of this deadly disease,” UC says in an FAQ for students. “The final policy is also the product of consultation with the UC community that began in April, which revealed strong support for moving forward with a vaccination requirement now.”