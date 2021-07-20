Print

Michigan Faculty Favors Mandatory Vaccines

By

Scott Jaschik
July 20, 2021
 
 

Faculty members at the University of Michigan overwhelmingly favor mandatory vaccinations for everyone on campus, with limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons, The Detroit News reported.

A Faculty Senate poll of 1,484 found that 89 percent favored mandatory vaccinations for faculty and staff members and students. Currently, vaccines are required only for students who live on campus.

Another poll question: Should faculty members be permitted to teach remotely if the university doesn't adopt mandatory vaccine rules? Seventy-six percent of faculty said yes.

