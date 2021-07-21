Print

Academic Minute: Supermassive Black Holes in Distant Galaxies

Doug Lederman
July 21, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week: Paul T. Baker, assistant professor of physics, explores deep space to find a far-flung example of mergers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

