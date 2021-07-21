Print

Endorsement Deals for Alabama Quarterback

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 21, 2021
 
 

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban said sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has earned close to $1 million in endorsement deals, Al.com reported. College athletes in Alabama and a number of states have been able to legally earn revenue from their name, image and likeness since July 1. Young, who is expected to be Alabama's starting quarterback this year, has not yet started a game for Alabama.

