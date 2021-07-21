SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Endorsement Deals for Alabama Quarterback
July 21, 2021
University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban said sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has earned close to $1 million in endorsement deals, Al.com reported. College athletes in Alabama and a number of states have been able to legally earn revenue from their name, image and likeness since July 1. Young, who is expected to be Alabama's starting quarterback this year, has not yet started a game for Alabama.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Classroom strategies to keep after the pandemic ends (opinion)
- Medgar Evers College and community benefit from Juneteenth funding
- New presidents or provosts: Carleton Cleary Coast Guard Coastline Doane Emporia Sam Houston Shenando…
- Another Student Loan Servicer to Drop Federal Contract
- Department of Education Releases Q&A on Title IX Guidance
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »