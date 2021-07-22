Print

ACT Eases Process for Disability Access

Scott Jaschik
July 22, 2021
 
 

ACT announced that it will allow students who have accommodations already included in their individualized education plans (IEPs) or 504 plans (for education in high schools) to automatically be eligible to receive the same accommodations when they register for the ACT.

“Students with disabilities already face many barriers in their lives, and we don’t want the accommodations process for taking the ACT to be one of them,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin.

