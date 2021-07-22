Ohio Man Plotted Mass Shooting of University Women

An Ohio man was arrested and charged Wednesday with planning a mass shooting of university sorority members.

Federal authorities said Tres Genco, 21, "allegedly plotted to commit a hate crime, namely, a plan to shoot students in sororities at a university in Ohio," according to a U.S. Department of Justice announcement.

“A federal grand jury has charged a self-identified ‘incel’ with attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women and with illegally possessing a machine gun,” the announcement said.

“Incel” is short for “involuntary celibate.” Genco is part of the so-called incel movement, described by the Justice Department as "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women" and "seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled."

Genco maintained profiles on a popular incel website from at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020 and was a frequent poster on the site, according to the federal indictment. He also compared his actions to being as empowering as those of Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others in 2014, including shooting three women outside a University of California, Santa Barbara, sorority house.

Genco also allegedly wrote a manifesto vowing to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge,” the announcement said.

“As part of this investigation, law enforcement agents discovered a note of Genco’s that indicated he hoped to ‘aim big’ for a kill count of 3,000 people and intended to attend military training. Searches of Genco’s electronics revealed that the day he wrote his manifesto, he searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio.”