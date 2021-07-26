Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Academic Minute: Research on Infectious Microbes

By

Doug Lederman
July 26, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Jerry Malayer, professor in the department of physiological sciences at Oklahoma State University, examines why research on highly infectious microbes is important. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Student-Centric Transformation
What Is a Campus?
How Higher Ed Can Win at Tech Offense
and Defense

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Updating a Classic
Thoughts On ‘American Higher Education in the Twenty-First Century’
Spiraling: Part III
6 Ways to Make Higher Education More Developmental
PLA, CLEP and AP
In Defense of the Master’s Degree

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 