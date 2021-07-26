Print

Indiana U's President Has COVID-19, Despite Being Vaccinated

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2021
 
 

Indiana University's new president, Pamela Whitten, has COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated, Indiana Public Media reported.

Whitten said she experienced minor symptoms and was tested Thursday.

“While the vaccine is not 100 [percent] effective, I am so grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms,” Whitten wrote in an email to the campus.

She will work from her home office while she has COVID-19.

