Indiana U's President Has COVID-19, Despite Being Vaccinated
July 26, 2021
Indiana University's new president, Pamela Whitten, has COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated, Indiana Public Media reported.
Whitten said she experienced minor symptoms and was tested Thursday.
“While the vaccine is not 100 [percent] effective, I am so grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms,” Whitten wrote in an email to the campus.
She will work from her home office while she has COVID-19.
