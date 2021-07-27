Print

Edward Waters U Backs Off Required Vaccines

Scott Jaschik
July 27, 2021
 
 

Edward Waters University, in Florida, on Friday backed off a vaccine requirement opposed by students, News4Jax reported.

The university imposed the requirement. An online petition called the old policy a “violation of human rights.” The petition also said the policy violated Governor Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning businesses from requiring “vaccine passports” for access or services. Other private colleges have said the policy applies to them.

On Friday, the university wrote to students to say the policy was never intended to be a requirement.

