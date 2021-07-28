SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Philanthropy’s Benefits to Students
July 28, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Megan Downing, associate professor of organizational leadership at Northern Kentucky University, discusses how to involve students in giving back to their communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
