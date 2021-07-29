SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Duke to Require Masks for All Buildings
Duke University will require face masks to be worn in all buildings -- except dormitories -- regardless of vaccination status, it announced Wednesday.
"In the last month, the Delta variant -- which is markedly more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus -- has become increasingly prevalent nationally, across North Carolina, and in our local community. During that time, we have seen a steady rise in the number of cases on campus among unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. However, the greatest threat for severe disease is to those in our community who are not yet vaccinated. On Monday, about 1,000 people in the state were hospitalized due to COVID, more than twice the number just two weeks ago," the university said.
"While we know this is a disappointing turn, we make this move now based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke’s own infectious disease experts in hopes of containing potential outbreaks that may limit our ability to continue other activities during the fall semester," Duke added.
The university stressed the importance of vaccinations. "The key to ending this pandemic is getting everyone vaccinated. We implore anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so at your earliest opportunity to help protect yourself and your loved ones. Too many have suffered and continue to suffer the effects of this disease," the university said.
