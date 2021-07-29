Marquette President, Though Vaccinated, Has COVID-19

Marquette University president Michael Lovell is vaccinated against COVID-19 but was diagnosed as having the coronavirus on Tuesday.

He wrote on Twitter, "I’m writing today to share some personal news. After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, I took the responsible step of getting a COVID-19 test, and although I am fully vaccinated, the results came back positive this afternoon."

Lovell added, "Though I no longer have any symptoms, I will be working from home and isolating for 10 days. My family and I are grateful for the vaccine I received this spring. Had I not been vaccinated, the outcome could have been very different … That is why we are requiring that students be vaccinated for this fall and urging all members of the Marquette community to get vaccinated. The vaccines are remarkably effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death."