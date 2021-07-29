SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Wharton M.B.A. Class Is More Than Half Female
July 29, 2021
For the first time ever, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has an M.B.A. class that is more than half female. That represents a 10 percent increase over female enrollment in the current class. The class also has a 733 score on the GMAT, the highest ever. And 7 percent of the class identifies as LGBTQ+, another record.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- International Students in Australia: Practices and Challenges | The World View
- Allegheny College Cuts 36 Positions
- New presidents or provosts: Anchorage Dominican Fresno Grossmont Illinois State Massasoit Modesto Ta…
- Reinventing Our Role as Teachers | Higher Ed Gamma
- How academic leaders can help support faculty through the pandemic's next phase (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »