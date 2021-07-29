Print

Wharton M.B.A. Class Is More Than Half Female

Scott Jaschik
July 29, 2021
 
 

For the first time ever, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has an M.B.A. class that is more than half female. That represents a 10 percent increase over female enrollment in the current class. The class also has a 733 score on the GMAT, the highest ever. And 7 percent of the class identifies as LGBTQ+, another record.

