Additional $3.2 Billion in Emergency Funds Headed to HBCUs and MSIs
The Department of Education announced it will be adding $3.2 billion in grants to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, specifically targeted toward historically underresourced institutions.
Most of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March. Historically Black colleges and universities will receive $1.6 billion, and tribal colleges and universities will receive $143 million. Another $1.19 billion will be available for other minority-serving institutions, as well as underresourced institutions eligible for the Strengthening Institutions program.
“These institutions have a long history of serving our students -- particularly students of color, first-generation college students, and other students who are underrepresented in higher education -- and the Department stands ready to support them so they can expand their vital services,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a release.
More grants from 2020 COVID-19 relief legislation will provide $225 million to public and nonprofit institutions to support both colleges and students with the greatest unmet needs related to the pandemic. A total of 1,800 institutions and their students are expected to benefit from the billions in additional funding.
