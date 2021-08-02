Print

Michigan, Michigan State to Require COVID Vaccine

By

Elizabeth Redden
August 2, 2021
 
 

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University both announced Friday they will require vaccination against COVID-19 for all students, faculty and staff this fall.

Michigan State also said it was reinstating an indoor mask mandate starting today for all of its buildings and facilities statewide.

The University of Michigan vaccine requirement applies to all three of its campuses and to Michigan Medicine.

Senior Michigan administrators said in a universitywide message that roughly 81 percent of students and 65 percent of employees at the Ann Arbor campus had reported their COVID-19 vaccinations, as had 76 percent of employees of Michigan Medicine. Vaccination rates are lower for temporary employees and employees on the Dearborn and Flint campuses.

“The emergence of the more highly infectious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the possibility of breakthrough infections, and our inability to vaccinate the young children of students and employees and those who are immunocompromised have necessitated that we strengthen our approach to keeping our community safe,” the message states.

