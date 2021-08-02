Print

New President Resigns at West Virginia State

By

Scott Jaschik
August 2, 2021
 
 

Nicole Pride resigned as president of West Virginia State University Friday after less than a year on the job, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The resignation came three weeks after five members of her cabinet circulated a letter calling for her removal. “Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” and “her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment,” the letter said.

