SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
New President Resigns at West Virginia State
August 2, 2021
Nicole Pride resigned as president of West Virginia State University Friday after less than a year on the job, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The resignation came three weeks after five members of her cabinet circulated a letter calling for her removal. “Condescending and abusive dialogue are common in exchanges with Dr. Pride,” and “her harassing dialogue and bullying behavior have contributed to a ‘hostile work environment.’ Her executive leadership team has continued to dwindle as a result of a psychologically unsafe and chaotic work environment,” the letter said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- New President Resigns at West Virginia State
- Professor Sues University Over Its Response to Student’s Grade
- Virtual Conferences and Being "Away" | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Attacks on critical race theory are a threat to American democracy (opinion)
- Tips for creating video résumés for job applications (opinion)
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »