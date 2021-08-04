Print

University of West London Acquires Ruskin College

Emma Whitford
August 4, 2021
 
 

The University of West London acquired Ruskin College in Oxford, England, the two institutions announced Tuesday.

After years of financial challenges, Ruskin approached West London about a potential acquisition, which the West London board unanimously agreed to, according to a press release.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of both Ruskin College and the University of West London,” Peter John CBE, vice chancellor of the University of West London, said in a statement. “We look forward to reenergising the College so it can continue to deliver its historic mission while ensuring its learners achieve their full potential.”

