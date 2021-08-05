Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Moody’s Updates Methodology for College Ratings

By

Emma Whitford
August 5, 2021
 
 

Moody's Investors Service, one of several ratings agencies that evaluates higher education institutions, updated its methodology for rating colleges and universities.

The new methodology will use the same methods and scorecard to evaluate debt issued by colleges and universities as it does to evaluate revenue-backed debt issued by U.S. community colleges. It will replace Spendable Cash and Investments to Operating Expenses with Total Cash and Investments to Operating Expenses, and replace Spendable Cash and Investments to Total Debt with Total Cash and Investments to Total Adjusted Debt.

The new methodology will also use an annual debt service coverage ratio as a subfactor of leverage and coverage and expand the number of qualitative subfactors and increase their scorecard weights, according to a press release.

A full explanation of the changes can be found on the Moody’s website.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Decreasing Structural Racism in Higher Education
4 Key Steps to Support
Justice-Impacted Students
Failing Students for the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Broken Transfer Systems Are a Barrier to Equitable Outcomes
Connecting Past to Present
Strains
How Might We Design Our Universities Around ‘How We Learn’?
Unscientific, but Promising
Strategizing in the Face of Uncertainty

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 