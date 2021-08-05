Students at Arkansas Want Mask Mandate

Students at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville want the state to change a ban on mask mandates, KNWA News reported.

Coleman Warren, the student body president, said Act 1002, which bans mask mandates in Arkansas, puts students at risk. “Repeal this act, because we think it should be up to the discretion of the university to make this decision,” he said.

The university supports a review of the law. A spokesman said, “Given the changed circumstances since the spring, including the rapid rise in infections and the emergence of the Delta variant, we commend the governor and legislative leaders working to address this need for K-12 schools and urge them to consider adding higher education institutions as well. This would help increase the likelihood of a safe, in-person activities while also decreasing the chance of community spread.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said he supports a repeal for K-12 schools, but not for higher education. “They have access to vaccines,” Hutchinson said. “They can make the decision to have a vaccine and protect themselves in that fashion, or they can wear a mask, as well.”