Davidson President to Depart

Davidson College president Carol Quillen will depart Davidson University after the next academic year, the North Carolina liberal arts college announced Thursday.

“Quillen will complete eleven years of guiding historic and uplifting changes at the liberal arts college,” the college said in a press release. “The student body grew more diverse, socioeconomically and racially. The endowment topped $1 billion. Applications reached record numbers.”

Other notable developments during her tenure cited in the press release include the opening of a center for innovation and entrepreneurship, Davidson’s move into the Atlantic 10 athletic conference, and the establishment of a commission charged with examining the college’s history of race and slavery. The college apologized last year for its “complicity in perpetuating slavery.”

Trustees anticipate completing a search for a new president by next spring. The college previously required the president to be a Presbyterian -- a subject of controversy when Quillen was selected -- but announced in January that the board had revised the bylaws to open the office up to candidates of any faith.