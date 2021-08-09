Print

Arkansas Judge Blocks Mask Ban

Elizabeth Redden
August 9, 2021
 
 
An Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a law banning mask mandates by the state and other governmental entities, the Associated Press reported. The Friday ruling came hours after lawmakers adjourned from a special session without amending the law, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has said he regrets signing. The state reported its biggest one-day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began on Monday, and the Department of Health said Friday that only 28 intensive care unit beds are available statewide.
 
The Arkansas law, which applies to public schools and universities, is one of a number of restrictions in Republican-controlled states limiting the ability of colleges to require vaccines or masks.

