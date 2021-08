Arkansas Judge Blocks Mask Ban

An Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of a law banning mask mandates by the state and other governmental entities, the Associated Press reported . The Friday ruling came hours after lawmakers adjourned from a special session without amending the law, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, has said he regrets signing. The state reported its biggest one-day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began on Monday, and the Department of Health said Friday that only 28 intensive care unit beds are available statewide.