Academic Minute: Formation of Stars and Planets

By

Doug Lederman
August 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester State University Week: Ian Stephens, assistant professor of physics, explores advances in studying the births of new stars. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

