Vaccine Policy Updates and Revisions Continue

The University of Minnesota will add the COVID-19 vaccine to its required immunization list once a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, University President Joan Gabel announced Monday

The three vaccines publicly available are currently approved through the FDA's emergency use authorization process, but the agency is expected to fully authorize the Pfizer vaccine in coming weeks. President Gabel's announcement comes after more than 600 colleges and universities have already mandated vaccines. The University of Minnesota currently requires students, faculty and staff to wear masks in all indoor spaces and also has guidance on Covid-19 testing.

James Madison University also updated its health safety policies Monday in response to a new state directive issued by Gov. Ralph Northam. The university will now require "all JMU employees and students, regardless of vaccination status" to wear "masks in indoor spaces on owned or leased university property when in close proximity to others" beginning on Aug. 16th.

JMU students who did not provide proof of vaccination or a signed waiver by July 8, as required, will have holds placed on their accounts on Aug. 12 and will be fined $50 on Sept. 9. "This applies to all undergraduate and graduate students who will be on campus for any reason," according to a letter sent to students and signed by the university's top administrators. The letter also said students who have not submitted either of these documents will have their access cards to university facilities and meals plans turned off on Aug. 24.