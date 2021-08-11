Jobs for the Future VP Nominated for Assistant Secretary

President Biden plans to nominate Amy Loyd to serve as assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education at the Department of Education, the department announced Tuesday.

Loyd previously served as a vice president at Jobs for the Future -- an organization focused on workforce development -- where she focused on state and regional policies, practices and cross-sector partnerships to help build college and career pathways.

"Amy has dedicated her professional life to expanding equity and opportunity in education," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a release. "Amy's experiences building strong partnerships across sectors will be integral in helping to further the Biden administration's goal that all learners across America are able to access high-quality, robust pathways both to college and to careers."