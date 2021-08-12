For-Profit Owner to Acquire Graduate School USA

American Public Education, Inc., which owns the for-profit American Public University System, has signed an agreement to acquire Graduate School USA, a non-profit based in Washington that provides workforce training to federal employees.

APEI is acquiring all of the institution's assets for $1 million and is expected to close the transaction during the fourth quarter of this year.

"GSUSA's curriculum and student populations represent tight adjacency with the markets that APEI currently serves," said Angela Selden, CEO of APEI, in a release. "Graduate School USA is a non-Title IV business that will help diversify APEI with a strong foothold in the workforce training marketplace."

GSUSA has a catalog of over 300 courses focused on leadership development and foundational and continuing professional development. It contracts with over 100 government agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and Health and Human Services.