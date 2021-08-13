Print

Academic Minute: Access to College for Undocumented Students

Doug Lederman
August 13, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Worcester State University Week: Alessandra Bazo Vienrich, assistant professor of sociology, explores the problems undocumented students face in going to college. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

