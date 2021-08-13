SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Supreme Court Won't Block Indiana Vaccine Mandate
August 13, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, without comment, turned down an appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruling denying an injunction against an Indiana University rule requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Writing for a three-judge panel on the Seventh Circuit, Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote, "People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere. Many universities require vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, but many others do not. Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities."
Eight students sued seeking the injunction.
Justice Barrett handles appeals from the Seventh Circuit.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »