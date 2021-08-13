Print

Supreme Court Won't Block Indiana Vaccine Mandate

By

Scott Jaschik
August 13, 2021
 
 

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, without comment, turned down an appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruling denying an injunction against an Indiana University rule requiring all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Writing for a three-judge panel on the Seventh Circuit, Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote, "People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere. Many universities require vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, but many others do not. Plaintiffs have ample educational opportunities."

Eight students sued seeking the injunction.

Justice Barrett handles appeals from the Seventh Circuit.

