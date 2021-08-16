East Carolina Studies Whether Building Is Linked to 5 Professors' Deaths

East Carolina University is studying whether five faculty deaths -- all from pancreatic cancer -- are related to the building the faculty members worked in, WRAL reported. Karin Zipf, president of ECU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said those who died "were all individually some of the most compassionate people. These were dedicated teachers. And we're still grieving those losses because we were close to those faculty members. It's really very heartbreaking."