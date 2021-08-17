Print

Academic Minute: Social Legacies of Infrastructure Systems

By

Doug Lederman
August 17, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week: Daniel Armanios, assistant professor in the department of engineering and public policy, examines how infrastructure can keep people locked in the past. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

