Academic Minute: Social Legacies of Infrastructure Systems
August 17, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week: Daniel Armanios, assistant professor in the department of engineering and public policy, examines how infrastructure can keep people locked in the past. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
