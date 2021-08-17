Print

Collin Nursing Dean Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Scott Jaschik
August 17, 2021
 
 

Jane Leach, the dean of nursing at Collin College, died from complications from COVID-19, KERA News reported.

A college statement said Leach was a “powerful force in making things happen.”

She is the second nursing faculty member to die from COVID-19 at the Texas community college.

