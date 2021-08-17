SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Education Department Clarifies Rules on Professional Judgment
August 17, 2021
The Department of Education has updated prior guidance to financial aid administrators about their authority to exercise “professional judgment” for individual financial aid applicants and adjust recently unemployed applicants’ income to zero. This action is designed to ensure that students receive the maximum benefit to which they are entitled toward their postsecondary education.
