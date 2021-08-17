Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Education Department Clarifies Rules on Professional Judgment

By

Scott Jaschik
August 17, 2021
 
 

The Department of Education has updated prior guidance to financial aid administrators about their authority to exercise “professional judgment” for individual financial aid applicants and adjust recently unemployed applicants’ income to zero. This action is designed to ensure that students receive the maximum benefit to which they are entitled toward their postsecondary education.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Helping Faculty Manage Reopening Risks
Practicing the Equitable, Transformative Pedagogy We Preach
The Pre-Post-COVID Condition

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Getting Buy-In From PR-Resistant Faculty
The First Day Back
Guest Post: In Honor of Mike Rose: Inviting Students Across the Boundaries
Read this Book. Seriously.
Conference Travel Hesitancy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 