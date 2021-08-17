Print

Judge Orders Mills to Provide Financial Documents, Extends Restraining Order

By

Emma Whitford
August 17, 2021
 
 

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Pulido on Monday ordered Mills College in Oakland, Calif., to provide hundreds of financial documents to Viji Nakka-Cammauf, a member of the college's Board of Trustees and president of the Alumnae Association of Mills College Board of Governors.

The women's college must provide the requested financial data, term sheets and planning documents to Nakka-Cammauf electronically on or before Aug. 18. Nakka-Cammauf will be allowed to view the documents with the help of legal counsel or financial analysts.

Pulido's ruling also extended a temporary restraining order that prevents the college from voting or signing any agreements related to a potential acquisition of the college by Northeastern University until Sept. 3. The judge did not bar the college from continuing negotiations with Northeastern in the meantime.

