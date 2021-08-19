Print

No Vaccines? No Wi-Fi

Scott Jaschik
August 19, 2021
 
 

Quinnipiac University sent an email message to 600 students who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and threatened them with fines of up to $2,275 in the fall and loss of access to the campus Wi-Fi and other internet connections, The Hartford Courant reported.

“Our hope is we don’t have to assess these charges on anyone but rather the students provide their necessary documentation as required before the start of the semester,” Quinnipiac spokesperson John Morgan said in an email.

Morgan said as of Tuesday morning about 30 students had uploaded vaccine information since receiving the email.

