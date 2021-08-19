SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Report Focuses on Graduate International Enrollment
A new report on international student enrollment in U.S. graduate programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields finds that foreign nationals account for 82 percent of full-time graduate students in petroleum engineering, 74 percent in electrical engineering, 72 percent in computer and information sciences, 71 percent in industrial and manufacturing engineering, 70 percent in statistics, 67 percent in economics, 61 percent in civil engineering, 58 percent in mechanical engineering and agricultural economics, 56 percent in mathematics, 54 percent in chemical engineering, 53 percent in metallurgical and materials engineering, 52 percent in materials sciences, and 50 percent in pharmaceutical sciences.
“At many U.S. universities, the data show it would be difficult to maintain important graduate programs without international students,” says the report from the National Foundation for American Policy, a research organization focused on trade and immigration issues. “In electrical engineering, the majority of full-time graduate students (master’s and Ph.D.’s) are international students at 88 percent of the U.S. graduate school programs with at least 30 students, or 149 U.S. universities total. In computer and information sciences, the majority of full-time graduate students are international students at 211 universities, representing 78 percent of the U.S. graduate school programs with at least 30 students.”
