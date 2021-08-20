SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Academic Minute: Protecting the Power Grid
August 20, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week: Larry Pileggi, professor of electrical and computer engineering, discusses the threats to the power grid from nature and people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
