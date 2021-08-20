SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Husson University President Tests Positive for COVID-19
Robert Clark, the president of Husson University in Bangor, Me., recently tested positive for COVID-19 while on an international cruise.
Clark is completing his 10-day quarantine in a hotel and will return to campus early next week before fall semester classes begin on Aug. 30, according to a university spokesperson. He has been asymptomatic.
The cruise required that all passengers -- including Clark -- be fully vaccinated and produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding. Passengers were tested each day during the cruise, and Clark’s test came back positive a few days into his trip.
The private university will require vaccines for all students on campus this fall. As of last week, nearly all Husson employees -- 99 percent -- were vaccinated, and 61 percent of students had submitted proof of vaccination. Husson currently requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask during indoor public gatherings on campus.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Netflix's 'The Chair' depicts a position in academe that's more demanding than ever (opinion)
- Presidents have been largely silent about issues of college sports and commercialism (opinion)
- Department to automatically discharge loans for disabled borrowers
- COVID-19 roundup: More division on safety protocols
- Congressman’s Final Plea: Pass the College Transparency Act
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »