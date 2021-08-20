Husson University President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Robert Clark, the president of Husson University in Bangor, Me., recently tested positive for COVID-19 while on an international cruise.

Clark is completing his 10-day quarantine in a hotel and will return to campus early next week before fall semester classes begin on Aug. 30, according to a university spokesperson. He has been asymptomatic.

The cruise required that all passengers -- including Clark -- be fully vaccinated and produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding. Passengers were tested each day during the cruise, and Clark’s test came back positive a few days into his trip.

The private university will require vaccines for all students on campus this fall. As of last week, nearly all Husson employees -- 99 percent -- were vaccinated, and 61 percent of students had submitted proof of vaccination. Husson currently requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask during indoor public gatherings on campus.