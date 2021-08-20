Print

Washington Governor Orders Vaccines for Higher Ed Employees

Scott Jaschik
August 20, 2021
 
 

Washington State governor Jay Inslee ordered all employees at the state’s public colleges to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

Inslee’s office said the mandate applies to coaches, including the Washington State University head football coach, Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons.

Washington State's athletics department issued this statement: “We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington. Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”

Rolovich said Thursday, “I plan on following [Inslee’s] mandate … For sure.”

