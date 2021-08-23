SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Tropical Storm Henri Forces Colleges to Change Plans
August 23, 2021
Tropical Storm Henri hit southern New England Sunday and forced colleges to change plans -- for some just as they were welcoming students back to campus. Connecticut College canceled all nonessential events Sunday and today and moved students on campus to a common building. The Rhode Island School of Design closed Sunday and said it hoped to reopen Monday. Salve Regina University delayed all move-in activities scheduled for Sunday and today until Tuesday. Campus facilities were closed Sunday. All Community College of Rhode Island campuses were closed Sunday.
