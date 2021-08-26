UMBC President Hrabowski to Retire

Freeman A. Hrabowski, longtime president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will retire at the end of the academic year after three decades in the role.

“UMBC will always be a part of me. It has helped to define who I am. Wherever I am, I will be talking about the wonderful place that is UMBC,” Hrabowski said in a statement.

Hrabowski first joined UMBC in 1987 as vice provost. He became president in 1992 and has served as a leader in the higher education sector throughout his time at UMBC. His many achievements as president include growing the university’s STEM programs, improving graduation rates and upping fundraising efforts.

Linda Gooden, chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, praised Hrabowski’s leadership in a statement Wednesday.

“People seek out Freeman’s advice because they understand that, in many ways, he’s set the standard for supporting students to success -- and I mean all students: students from every background, every race and ethnicity, every income level,” Goodman said. “He’s set the standard for creating a culture that brings out people’s best character and best effort. We’ve known every day of his long career how profoundly lucky we are to have him.”