ABA Approves First Fully Online Law School
September 2, 2021
The American Bar Association has approved the first fully online law school in the country, according to AbovetheLaw.com.
The approval was granted to St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio in May, and the institution’s leaders are now working to launch the newly accredited online-only J.D. program, AbovetheLaw.com reported.
"We are still working through the approval process by St. Mary's University leadership and look forward to sharing more information and providing interviews next month," Jennifer Lloyd, senior director of communications at St. Mary's, told Law360 Pulse. "Once approved, St. Mary's will release the details for this innovative proposed program."
