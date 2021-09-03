SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Liberty Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases
September 3, 2021
Liberty University, which last week placed its entire campus in quarantine, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, WSET News reported.
On Wednesday, Liberty reported 488 active COVID-19 cases on campus. That is a large increase from last week, when Liberty reported 159 total active cases.
Other Virginia colleges, which have more students on campus, have far fewer cases.
James Madison University has 12 cases, the University of Virginia has 47, Virginia Tech has 35 and Virginia Commonwealth University has 29.
