Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Liberty Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases

By

Scott Jaschik
September 3, 2021
 
 

Liberty University, which last week placed its entire campus in quarantine, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, WSET News reported.

On Wednesday, Liberty reported 488 active COVID-19 cases on campus. That is a large increase from last week, when Liberty reported 159 total active cases.

Other Virginia colleges, which have more students on campus, have far fewer cases.

James Madison University has 12 cases, the University of Virginia has 47, Virginia Tech has 35 and Virginia Commonwealth University has 29.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Students Should Study
What Will the Humanities Look Like in a Decade?
The Trouble With Mandates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Readers Respond with Useful Professional Development
Recognizing Core Capacities When We See Them
The Transfer Student Leadership Maze
Useful Professional Development
The Limitations of FIRE’s Database
Tesla, ‘Power Play’ and the Future of Online Learning

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 