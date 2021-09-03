Mills Acquisition Vote Postponed Again

The Mills College Board of Trustees will not vote today as planned on the potential acquisition of the women’s college by Northeastern University.

The Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday postponed a hearing in response to an ex parte application filed by Viji Nakka-Cammauf, a trustee and president of the Mills alumnae association board. The new complaint alleges the college did not comply with a previous court order to hand over hundreds of documents to Nakka-Cammauf by mid-August.

The court hearing had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon but was rescheduled for next week “due to a court emergency,” a Mills spokesperson said. The trustees will wait to vote on the acquisition until after the hearing.