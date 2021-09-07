Print

Women Experience Authorship Disputes More Than Men

By

Scott Jaschik
September 7, 2021
 
 

Women in science are more likely to experience a dispute over authorship of a paper than are men, according to a survey in ScienceAdvances. "Our results demonstrate that women were more likely to experience authorship disagreements and experience them more often. Their contributions to research papers were more often devalued by both men and women. Women were more likely to discuss authorship with coauthors at the beginning of the project, whereas men were more likely to determine authorship unilaterally at the end," says an abstract of the paper.

